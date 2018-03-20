At least 1 hurt in new reported package explosion in southwestern Austin

At least one man was injured Tuesday night in yet another reported package explosion at a Goodwill store in Austin, Texas, investigators said -- just the latest in a string of blasts that have killed two people over the past month.

Tuesday night's explosion unfolded on Brodie Lane in southwestern Austin, the county's EMS tweeted.

The victim, in his 30s, suffered injuries that were "potentially serious, not expected to be life threatening," investigators said. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital.

The Houston division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with FBI San Antonio said they were responding with Austin police to the scene.

At least five other explosions have rocked the Austin and San Antonio areas.

Earlier Tuesday, a package exploded on a conveyor belt at a FedEx shipping center in Schertz, northeast of San Antonio, injuring a worker. Also Tuesday, the FBI said a suspicious package reported at a FedEx distribution center near the Austin airport "contained an explosive device."

Authorities said the two packages were connected to four previous explosions that have occurred in the state throughout March.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.