Teen who pleaded guilty in dad's fatal shooting sentenced

An Ohio teenager who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her father has been sentenced to juvenile prison until she's 21.

The 15-year-old was sentenced on Monday in Butler County Juvenile Court. She pleaded guilty last month to a murder charge. She originally was charged with aggravated murder.

Authorities say the teen loaded a handgun and shot her 71-year-old father in the face in February 2017 at the family's home in Hamilton, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Cincinnati. Authorities say she told 911 dispatchers that she shot him.

Her attorney says the girl accepts responsibility. A motive hasn't been offered.

The judge says the teen could serve several years to life in adult prison if she doesn't behave in juvenile prison.

The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles charged with crimes.