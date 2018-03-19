Expand / Collapse search
Severe storms for the South and another Nor'Easter this week?

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

Another busy weather week with two big stories we're following.

severe threat

We have a significant threat for severe storms today across the Tennessee Valley and Southeast.

future

Large hail, damaging winds, and potentially large, destructive tornadoes are possible. This is the biggest threat we have seen for a severe weather outbreak so far this year.

Meanwhile, a couple of storms will threaten the midatlantic and Northeast starting tomorrow through Thursday.

computer models

Several inches of snow are possible from D.C. up to Boston. Computer models are wavering back and forth on snow totals and the exact track of these systems, so everyone should be on alert and weather aware this week.

snowfall

We'll certainly keep you posted here!

today forecast

Be safe.

JD

 

