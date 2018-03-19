Reports of serious damage as tornado rips through Alabama university campus

Severe storms including at least one tornado slammed Alabama's Jacksonville State University on Monday night, as reports of serious damage started to emerge.

Strong winds downed trees and damaged buildings throughout the southern state as the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a "damaging and possibly large tornado" near Jacksonville and Calhoun Counties, predicted to be moving east into northern Cleburne County.

"Tornado warning in effect! Take this seriously and shelter now!!" the NWS Birmingham tweeted.

Early and unconfirmed reports on Twitter seemingly indicated that the roof of JSU's Pete Mathews Coliseum was heavily damaged from the storm.

Jacksonville fire officials confirmed to the Anniston Star newspaper that the roof of a Dollar Tree store nearby is also "gone."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.