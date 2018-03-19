Man charged with killing 2 family members, wounded 1 other

Authorities say a Florida man killed the mother of his children and their daughter, seriously injured their son and set their house on fire.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release says 29-year-old Ronnie Oneal III was charged Monday with two counts of murder and other charges.

Deputies say they responded to the Riverview home, near Tampa, late Sunday after a 911 call from a woman who claimed she had been shot. The deputies found the woman in the lawn, and she was later pronounced dead. Deputies say they were confronted by Oneal and subdued him with stun guns.

Firefighters found the couple's 8-year-old son stumbling out of the house with multiple stab wounds, and then his sister was found dead inside the burning home. The boy was taken to a Tampa hospital for surgery.