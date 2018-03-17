Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico

Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico.

NBC 10 reports the U.S. Marshal's office in Miami confirms Kevin Esterly and 16-year-old Amy Yu were located Saturday morning in Puerto Morelos, Mexico. They will be returned to the U.S.

Allentown police said Friday that Amy and Esterly bought one-way tickets from Philadelphia to Dallas and then headed to Cancun. They believe the teen went willingly.

The Philadelphia TV station says police have told Amy's family that she has been located.

Esterly and Amy have been missing since March 5. Police issued a missing person alert and filed a warrant for Esterly's arrest for interference with the custody of a child.

