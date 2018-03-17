Seattle cops capture bust of thieves stealing in bulk from Costco

Seattle police officers captured the moment when they busted two people attempting to run out of a Costco with a bulk amount of vacuum cleaners and laptops Wednesday.

The officers were responding to a call regarding a burglary at Costco, the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

Loss prevention officers from the store said one of the suspects was familiar and believed they may have stolen from the store before. Security personnel told police the suspect carried a knife in the past.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a black vehicle with an 18-year-old female inside. Body cameras captured the officers interviewing the woman and blocking the car from leaving when a 30-year-old man and a 21 year-old woman busted through the store’s emergency exit of the store holding laptops and vacuum cleaners.

However, officers had surrounded the doors and were ready for their escape.

Police immediately detained the two suspects who appeared to be shocked by the officers’ presence. Loss prevention staff said the two suspects also stole items from a different Costco earlier that day. The stolen items were worth about $2,200. Officers also found a 7” knife the male suspect was carrying.

The male suspect was booked into the King County Jail "for investigation of robbery, while the two women were booked for investigation of theft.”