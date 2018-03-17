Michigan shipwreck hunters find schooner that sank in 1873

Michigan shipwreck hunters say they've found the remains of a schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1873.

The Michigan Shipwreck Research Association announced this past week that the Lizzie Throop was found in 280 feet (85 meters) of water along western Michigan's coastline some 15 miles (25 kilometers) northwest of the city of South Haven.

MLive.com reports the two-masted, 86-foot-long (26-meter-long) schooner set sail from Muskegon, Michigan, on Oct. 16, 1873, on a lumber run to Chicago. It sank during a squall. Two crewmen died.

Valerie van Heest is the shipwreck association's director. She tells WZZM-TV it's the 10th shipwreck the group has found while searching for a passenger plane that crashed into Lake Michigan nearly 68 years ago.

Northwest Orient Flight 2501 crashed on June 23, 1950, killing all 58 aboard.