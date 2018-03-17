Drunken driver rammed car, injuring US military translator from Afghanistan, authorities say

A Washington state man has been indicted on charges of attempted murder in connection with a March 6 vehicle attack that resulted in a U.S. military translator from Afghanistan undergoing a partial leg amputation.

Perry George Nicolopoulos, 68, was indicted by a grand jury in Lincoln City, Ore., where he allegedly deliberately rammed his car into Mohammed Fawad Mohammadi in the parking lot of a Walgreens pharmacy, Portland's KOPB-FM reported.

Nicolopoulos was drunk at the time, authorities said, adding that there was no immediate evidence to regard the attack as a hate crime.

"We don't know his mindset. We have no idea what his motivations were, or his mental state, other than that he was under the influence," said Lt. Jerry Palmer of the Lincoln City Police Department.

Mohammadi, an Afghanistan native who served as an interpreter for U.S. military forces, was with his wife and son at the time of the attack.

According to authorities: First, Nicolopoulos' car hit Mohammadi's Toyota Prius. Then Mohammadi and his wife Nelab Sarabi got out to inspect the damage and exchange insurance information, leaving their son inside.

Nicolopoulos then drove into the couples' car again, according to an affidavit. But this time, Mohammadi was pinned by Nicolopoulos' car into a door of his own.

Nicolopoulos reversed his vehicle and then crashed into the Prius again before driving away, authorities said.

Police found Nicolopoulos' license plate embedded in the Prius.

Meanwhile, Mohammadi was flown to a hospital in Portland, where doctors amputated one of his legs about 6 inches below the knee.

Police said they found no evidence that Nicolopoulos, whose last known address was Tacoma, Wash., committed a hate crime.

Nicolopoulos is in the county jail on $1 million bail. He has been assigned a court-appointed attorney.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for Mohammadi’s family. As of Friday, more than half of the $100,000 goal had been raised. Many of the commenters thanked Mohammadi for his service to the United States and wished him a speedy recovery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.