New Banksy work protests jailing of Turkish artist

British graffiti artist Banksy has created a New York mural protesting the imprisonment of a Turkish artist and journalist.

Zehra Dogan (doh-AHN') was jailed after painting the Turkish flag flying over the rubble of a destroyed town.

According to human rights advocacy group PEN International , Dogan was convicted in March 2017 of "propagandizing for a terrorist organization."

Banksy's 70-foot-long mural consists of black tally marks representing Dogan's days in prison.

Dogan is shown jailed behind one set of marks, grasping a large pencil.

The lower right-hand corner of the mural bears the slogan "Free Zehra Dogan."