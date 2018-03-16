Active weather across much of the country this weekend

Another busy weekend of weather for much of the country.

We've got a system moving into the central U.S. that will bring snow and freezing rain to the Northern Plains, Midwest, and Ohio River Valley. Across the south, scattered strong storms will develop across the Lower Mississippi River Valley.

Hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado are possible.



Much of the West will remain active with rain and snow into the weekend.

And yes, we are still watching a possible coastal storm late Tuesday Wednesday next week for the Northeast and the Mid Atlantic.

We will keep you posted!

Have a safe weekend everyone.

JD



