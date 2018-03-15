Tow truck driver responding to accident struck and killed

State police in Massachusetts have identified the tow truck driver who was struck and killed while responding to a late-night highway crash.

Police say 41-year-old Daniel Coady was standing outside his truck in the breakdown lane of Interstate 495 in Andover at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. He was loading one of the vehicles involved in the original two-car crash onto his flatbed when a car driving past struck a disabled vehicle, pushing it into him.

Coady, who lived in North Andover, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two other people were injured.

No charges have been filed and state police say the incident remains under investigation.