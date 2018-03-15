Parking spot fight leaves 1 jailed, another on life support

An Alabama man accused of severely beating a Georgia man in a dispute over a handicapped parking spot has been charged with aggravated battery.

Morris Ellis was extradited to Winder, Georgia, on Tuesday after he was arrested in his hometown of Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The family of 63-year-old Danny Payne tells WSB-TV that he's on life support after suffering a severe head injury in the March 3 attack.

A Barrow County Sheriff's statement says Ellis confronted Payne for parking in the spot outside a Fatz Cafe restaurant after failing to see a handicapped placard in the window of Payne's vehicle.

Ellis is accused of making "physical contact." Sheriff Jud Smith says his agency is trying to determine if Payne was punched or pushed. It's unclear if Ellis has a lawyer.