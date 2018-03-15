Man who killed his family as a teen faces hearing on freedom

A New Mexico judge previously said a young man who killed five family members as a teenager could be released from custody but was preparing Thursday to revisit whether he can go free.

Children's Court Judge John Romero found two years ago that Nehemiah Griego had been receptive to treatment for schizoaffective disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder at a juvenile treatment facility and scheduled him for release on Tuesday, his 21st birthday.

But an appeals court last week ordered Romero to hold another hearing to determine whether Griego has proven he is prepared to rejoin society, saying the judge's decision had not considered certain testimony presented by prosecutors the first time around.

The new court proceedings could take weeks, if not months. Meanwhile, prosecutors want the judge to keep Griego in state custody until his case is resolved.

If the judge agrees Thursday, it's not clear where Griego would be held. The case is in the juvenile court, but the Children Youth and Families Department does not have legal authority to detain Griego beyond age 21.

Romero said earlier this week that he didn't believe similar circumstances had ever come before the court in Albuquerque.

Griego was 15 when authorities said he killed his parents and three young siblings at their home south of Albuquerque in January 2013. In a chilling criminal complaint, Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies said Griego first shot his mother in her bed as she slept, then his 9-year-old brother, followed by his two sisters, ages 5 and 2.

Hours later, his father returned home, and the teen — who had been waiting in a bathroom — ambushed him, authorities said. He then spent much of the day at the Calvary Church, where his father had been a pastor.

After the shootings, Griego told a deputy that he had anger issues and had been annoyed with his mother before carrying out the attack, according to sheriff's documents.

His attorneys have argued that Griego was abused at home and likely suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of beatings by his father. They also have described Griego's childhood as largely isolated outside of church.

While at a state juvenile treatment center in Albuquerque, Griego has received hundreds of hours of individual, group and family therapy, according to a statement his attorney, Stephen Taylor, sent to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Griego also has earned a high school diploma and began taking community college and vocational classes.

"Nehemiah's latest psychological evaluation confirms substantial progress and readiness for reintegration into society," the statement said.

Prosecutors have argued that Griego should be sentenced as an adult, saying the crime was premeditated and that he had not expressed remorse.