The Latest: Man shoots 2 at hospital before killing self

The Latest on a hospital shooting in Alabama that left 2 dead, including shooter (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Police in Alabama say that a "work conflict" was at the root of a shooting at a hospital in Birmingham that left two people dead and one person wounded.

Birmingham Police Department spokesman Peter Willison said Thursday that investigators were still trying to determine why the shooter fired at two people on Wednesday before turning the weapon on himself.

The shooter and one of the victims died. UAB Highlands Hospital Tyler Greer said both of the deceased were employees of the hospital. The third victim was hospitalized in critical condition and worked for a company that contracted services to the hospital.

UAB Highlands is a campus of UAB Hospital, which is part of the medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Police say one man is dead and another is in critical condition after a gunman opened fire at an Alabama hospital before fatally shooting himself. Birmingham police Lt. Peter Williston said Thursday morning that one victim is in stable condition. "Unfortunately, I have to report the second victim did not survive and was pronounced deceased during surgery," he said.

Capt. H.R. Watson of Birmingham Fire and Rescue said authorities were unsure of the shooter's relationship to the victims and whether they worked at the hospital.

UAB tweeted late Wednesday that all surgeries scheduled for Thursday where the shooting occurred were being canceled.

