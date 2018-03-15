Camper hangs 'precariously' from Florida overpass after crash

A camper ended up dangling from an interstate overpass in Florida on Thursday after a crash involving three vehicles, officials said.

The St. Petersburg Fire Rescue posted on Twitter there were no injuries in the crash on Interstate 275, but the camper was hanging "precariously over the guard rail."

Video from highway cameras belonging to the Florida Department of Transportation and photos posted by rescue officials show the trailer's back wheels hanging from the overpass.

Officials have set up a roadblock in the northbound lanes of I-275 through the area, according to FOX13.

The crash happened near exit 22 in St. Petersburg, close to Tropicana Field where the Tampa Bay Rays play.

The crash and resulting lane closures have snarled traffic in the area.