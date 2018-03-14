Vermont avalanche injures 6 soldiers during Army training

At least six soldiers were injured after an avalanche hit a Vermont ski area on Wednesday.

The Vermont National Guard said the avalanche hit around 1 p.m. while soldiers were training as part of the Army Mountain Warfare School near Smugglers’ Notch, WCAX reported.

Multiple crews responded to the area in an effort to reach the soldiers. The conditions of the soldiers were not immediately available.

This is the second time this week that an avalanche has been reported in the area. Parts of Vermont received up to 9 inches of snow during a nor’easter on Tuesday.