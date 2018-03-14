Toddler, teenager and two others shot dead in New York apartment

At least four people, including a toddler and teenager, were found shot and killed in a New York City apartment Wednesday, law enforcement sources said.

The victims, two men, a teenager and a 1-year-old girl were discovered in an apartment in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn early Wednesday by the infant's grandmother, ABC 7 reported.

The New York City Police Department said the infant and her 27-year-old father were found dead in one room and the 16-year-old boy was found in a different room. The other man, 57, was found in the bathroom. Police are looking into how the victims know one another. All of the victims were shot in the head, NBC New York reported.

Investigators are also exploring if the incident was a murder-suicide. There does not appear to be forced entry into the apartment.

No suspect is currently in custody. The names of the four victims were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.