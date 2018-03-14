Plane crashes onto Florida road, narrowly avoids hitting vehicles

A small plane turned a busy Florida road into a runway on Tuesday, but no injuries were reported.

The Kissimmee Police Department said the plane crashed on Martin Luther King Boulevard, a major thoroughfare in the Orlando suburb, at about 1:30 p.m.

"I thought it was going to fall on top of the car and the car stopped and it crashed onto the cement," witness Siobhan Robinson told FOX35 Orlando.

The aircraft had just taken off from Kissimmee Gateway airport, located a mile away, before making the crash landing.

"The tail had almost hit a truck so I went running up there to see if there was anybody up there coming out of the crash, but by then there was someone coming out the side," Joseph Conner told FOX35.

Two men onboard walked away with no injuries, officials told FOX 35.

Pieces of the small plane were scattered across the roadway, which was closed for several hours as authorities investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.