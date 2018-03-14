Navy F/A-18 jet crashes off Key West, official says

A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet jet crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida, on Wednesday, an official told Fox News.

One pilot and one weapons systems officer ejected from the twin-engine jet, and search and rescue efforts are under way.

A marina owner in the Florida Keys told WPLG that the Hornet jet caught fire mid-air, then crashed roughly one mile from the runway of Naval Air Station Key West.

Officials said the crew is based out of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

President Trump during a roundtable at Boeing on Wednesday called the F/A-18 a work of "art," and said that he's working with Congress to fund 24 new jets.

The jet was from the VFA-213 Blacklions squadron. Last year, the same squadron deployed aboard USS George H.W. Bush to conduct ISIS strikes in Iraq and Syria.

Earlier this month, an F/A-18 from the squadron performed a rare nighttime flyover in Annapolis, Maryland, ahead of a Capitals versus Maple Leafs outdoor NHL hockey game played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

In November, the head of Naval Aviation told Congress that only half the Navy’s 542 F-18 Super Hornet jets can fly right now and only 31 percent are fully mission capable and ready to “fight tonight.”

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Fox News' Kelly Chernenkoff and The Associated Press contributed to this report.