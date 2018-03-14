The Latest: Trial begins anew in officer's shooting death

The Latest on second trial of suspect who prompted a mistrial last fall after smearing feces on his face (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

A suspect who brought an end to his October murder trial by smuggling excrement into a New Orleans court and rubbing it on his face is back in court, where jury selection has begun anew.

Travis Boys is on trial in the 2015 shooting death of police officer Daryl Holloway.

As jury candidates filed into court Wednesday, Boys was seated at a table with his lawyers. He was dressed in a dark suit, and had his shackled arms and legs under a table where potential jurors couldn't see them.

Opening statements are set for Monday.

11:25 p.m.

Jury selection is about to begin anew for a man who short-circuited his October murder trial by smearing his head and face with excrement he had smuggled into a New Orleans courtroom.

Travis Boys has since been judged mentally competent to stand trial in the 2015 shooting death of New Orleans police officer Daryl Holloway. Potential jurors report Wednesday to the courtroom of state District Judge Karen Herman. The judge ordered a mental evaluation for Boys after the feces-smearing incident and has since declared that he "hijacked" the proceedings with his stunt.

Holloway was fatally shot as he transported Boys to jail after an earlier arrest. Police said they believe the gun was smuggled into the police SUV that Holloway was driving.