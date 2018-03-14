Gunman shoots 2 at Birmingham hospital before shooting self, police say

Police in Alabama said a gunman opened fire at the UAB Highlands hospital in Birmingham on Wednesday night, leaving two employees wounded.

The episode, WBRC Fox 6 reported, took place on the second floor of the hospital about 7 p.m. A gunman reportedly shot two male hospital employees before turning the gun on himself.

Capt. H.R. Waton of Birmingham Fire and Rescue told reporters all three individuals involved were critically injured, according to the news station.

He added that officials aren't clear about any connection between the three individuals involved, adding that police "still have a lot to find out."

UAB Highlands is a campus of UAB Hospital, which is part of the medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.