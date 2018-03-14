2 life sentences for murder at federal prison hospital

A man already serving life in prison was sentenced to two more life terms for killing another prisoner at the federal prison hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Sixty-one-year-old Ulysses Jones Jr. was sentenced Tuesday in the 2006 stabbing death of 38-year-old Timothy Baker.

Jones was convicted of murder in October for stabbing Baker with a homemade knife at the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners.

The Springfield News-Leader reports it was Jones' fourth murder conviction.

Federal prosecutors tried last year to have Jones sentenced to death for Baker's murder but a jury split on the sentence because Jones is dying from kidney problems.

Prosecutors say Baker was one of several inmates who had asked prison officials to investigate Jones for stealing from them during meal breaks.

