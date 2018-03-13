Prostitute known as 'Pretty Hoe' charged in sex trafficking

A Los Angeles prostitute known as "Pretty Hoe" on social media has been charged with sex trafficking.

Federal prosecutors said Melanie Denae Williams was charged Tuesday with trafficking minors for sex and using force or fraud to coerce an adult into prostitution. The indictment also names her as "Pretty Hoe."

Prosecutors say Williams ordered a hooker she recruited through social media to strip and threw bleach on her and beat her with a broomstick.

Court papers say the 22-year-old was sentenced to three months in jail last year for prostitution. She's being held in custody.

A lawyer for Williams refused to comment on the case.

Williams referred to herself on social media as "the most hated hoe in LA."

She could face up to life in prison if convicted.