Peak bloom for DC's cherry blossoms delayed by frigid temps

The peak bloom period for Washington, D.C.'s cherry blossoms has been pushed back.

The National Park Service announced Monday afternoon that it is pushing back the peak bloom date from the March 17-to-20 window to March 27 to 31 due to colder-than-expected temperatures.

Peak bloom occurs when 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry trees that surround the Tidal Basin are in bloom. The park service says the cherry blossoms' flowers can last up to 10 days once they bloom.