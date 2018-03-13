Peacock bandit caught on video snatching bird outside Florida home

A man ruffled some feathers on Sunday when he was caught on camera snatching a peacock outside a Florida home.

The bird-napping happened when a man wearing a red T-shirt approached Virginia Jasper’s house in Coconut Grove, a neighborhood in Miami, and attempted to take several peacocks from the property. Jasper told WSVN that surveillance video showed the man struggling to remove the birds.

“He came onto my property, he went onto my porch, very disturbing,” Jasper said.

She added that she found feathers at the crime scene with “blood and flesh on the tips.”

The man eventually makes off with one peacock while several other birds chased after him.

“All the other peacocks, they ran behind him,” Jasper said.

Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz said authorities will investigate the incident. Police added the incident could turn into an animal cruelty case if the peacock is harmed.

Several residents have complained about the peacocks in the area, saying they have “become a nuisance,” according to WSVN. Some reported the birds soiling on their front lawns, roofs and vehicles.

“There are too many. They reproduce so fast,” one neighbor said.

Despite their annoyance, the residents said they want the bandit caught.