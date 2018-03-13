Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front

New England takes the brunt of latest Nor'Easter

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

Our third noreaster in less than two weeks is developing off the East Coast, but unlike the last 2 Nor'easters, this system is further offshore.

past 12

That unfortunately means higher snow accumulations for areas across New England.  We’re looking at a few inches for coastal New Jersey, NYC, and the Lower Hudson Valley, where the most of the snow ends by midday.

potential snow

Long Island, Connecticut, and much of New England are all under Winter Storm Warnings, where 6-14"+ will be widespread.

forecast temps

Providence and Boston can expect 12-18”, with isolated higher totals possible across southeastern Massachusetts, where blizzard warnings are now in effect.

winter storm

Wind gusts over 40mph will create whiteout conditions across eastern New England.

wind gusts

Coastal flooding  will also be a threat over eastern New England and Long Island. 

coastal flood

We'll continue to keep you up to date from here!

Be safe everyone. 

JD 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX &Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.