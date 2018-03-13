Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Authorities searching for person of interest in New York college student’s killing may face extradition hurdles

Fox News
close
International manhunt launched for the former boyfriend of a Binghamton University nursing student found dead in her off campus house. Video

Student's death sparks international manhunt

International manhunt launched for the former boyfriend of a Binghamton University nursing student found dead in her off campus house.

Authorities searching for the person of interest in the killing of a New York college student have trained their focus on Nicaragua after police say it was determined her ex-boyfriend took a flight to the Central America country hours after her death.

Orlando E. Tercero, 22, was identified as the person of interest in the death of Haley Anderson, a senior at the State University of New York at Binghamton, police said, according to FOX40. Anderson’s body was found while police were responding to a request for a welfare check Friday afternoon.

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski told ABC News that cops believe Tercero—who has family in the country-- jumped on an 8:40 a.m. flight, four hours before her body was found on campus.

Authorities are trying to determine if Tercero is a U.S. citizen, the ABC report said. Authorities are also trying to determine if he has dual citizenship.

haley anderson

Haley Anderson was a senior at the State University of New York at Binghamton.

“There’s a chance they may not extradite him,” he told the network.

Tercero, also a nursing student, previously had a romantic relationship with Anderson. The extent of their relationship was not disclosed.

“This incident and the circumstances of the death was not a random act or involving the conduct of a stranger,” Binghamton police said in an earlier news release.

Anderson’s cause of death was not released. The 22-year-old, who was expected to graduate in May, was described by friends as a “very good girl.”

 