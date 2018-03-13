Authorities searching for person of interest in New York college student’s killing may face extradition hurdles

Authorities searching for the person of interest in the killing of a New York college student have trained their focus on Nicaragua after police say it was determined her ex-boyfriend took a flight to the Central America country hours after her death.

Orlando E. Tercero, 22, was identified as the person of interest in the death of Haley Anderson, a senior at the State University of New York at Binghamton, police said, according to FOX40. Anderson’s body was found while police were responding to a request for a welfare check Friday afternoon.

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski told ABC News that cops believe Tercero—who has family in the country-- jumped on an 8:40 a.m. flight, four hours before her body was found on campus.

Authorities are trying to determine if Tercero is a U.S. citizen, the ABC report said. Authorities are also trying to determine if he has dual citizenship.

“There’s a chance they may not extradite him,” he told the network.

Tercero, also a nursing student, previously had a romantic relationship with Anderson. The extent of their relationship was not disclosed.

“This incident and the circumstances of the death was not a random act or involving the conduct of a stranger,” Binghamton police said in an earlier news release.

Anderson’s cause of death was not released. The 22-year-old, who was expected to graduate in May, was described by friends as a “very good girl.”