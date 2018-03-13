2 arrested after undercover officer hit, killed by truck

Two people have been arrested in the death of an undercover police officer who was hit by a truck driven by a fleeing suspect.

Baton Rouge area news outlets report that 41-year-old Christopher Lawton was killed Monday night. Lawton was a reserve police officer and a firefighter in the city of Zachary.

Authorities report that 33-year-old Albert Franklin of Zachary faces charges including first-degree murder and hit-and-run and 30-year-old Ashley Chaney of Baker faces an obstruction charge.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says Lawton was working undercover with another Zachary police officer, searching for a suspect wanted on drug charges. The Advocate reports Franklin was wanted on warrants for second-degree battery, aggravated assault and illegal firearm possession.

Lawton was struck by a U-Haul truck.