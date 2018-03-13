1 dead when charter bus carrying high school students plunges into Alabama ravine

At least one person was killed and several others were seriously injured Tuesday when a charter bus filled with high school students plunged into a 50-foot Alabama ravine -- trapping those on the mangled vehicle until rescuers could rappel down to free them.

The bus was returning to Houston, Texas, after a school trip around 5:30 a.m. when it crashed into a highway median on Interstate 10 and plunged into Cowpen Creek in Baldwin County, Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack said in a news conference.

The bus was carrying about 45 people at the time.

"We have multiple injuries; the bus went down into a ravine," said Chris Elliott, a Baldwin County commissioner who helped out at the county's emergency management center following the crash. "The fire department and officers are having to rappel down into the area to get into it."

More than a dozen fire departments from Alabama and Florida responded to the scene and worked to remove the trapped passengers — Channelview High School band students who were at Disney World in Florida — in the ravine. Several officers entered the ravine to pull students out of the wreckage, according to Mack. At least six helicopters were also used in the rescue efforts.

The passengers were taken to 10 different local hospitals. One person was in critical condition and five others were seriously injured. Others suffered minor injuries.

The total number of injured remains unclear. Mike Burke, a spokesman at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida, said about 20 patients had been brought to the hospital by ambulance and helicopter, "and more are on the way."

The high school band posted a photo on its Facebook page with several members wearing Mickey Mouse ears outside of Disney World just hours before the crash.

It’s unclear what caused the bus to fall into the ravine. Another bus that was traveling with the vehicle was not involved in the crash and continued the drive to Texas.

Interstate 10 was shut down in both directions after the incident. Police said the interstate will be closed for at least another two hours to remove the bus and investigate the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.