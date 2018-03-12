Third Nor'Easter this month brings snow, wind and travel problems

Here we go again!

Another Nor'Easter is in the forecast this week. This will be our third in less than two weeks.

The system responsible for severe weather this weekend across the South and wintry weather through Tennessee and Kentucky is pushing eastward.

Snow and rain will spread across the Central Appalachians, Mid-Atlantic, and Carolinas today.

Tonight into Tuesday another nor’easter will develop off the east coast, but this one should stay for the most part offshore. The greatest impacts will be felt across eastern New England eastern Long Island and parts of upstate NY.

Strong wind gusts and some coastal flooding is also a threat across eastern New England through Tuesday night.

These forecasts can be tricky, and so a little wobble east or west could bring more snow or less snow than originally forecast, so if you live in the Northeast please monitor the latest details and we'll keep you posted from here!

Be safe everyone.

JD

