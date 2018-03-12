Man killed after shooting 2 other men at Florida business

Authorities say a man was fatally shot at a Florida business after he shot and wounded two other men.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the shooting occurred Monday afternoon at Bliss Enterprises of Plant City, Inc., a manufacturer of barns and garages.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Richard Paul Bliss was in an office talking with the two men regarding a dispute over their presence there. At some point, authorities say, Bliss took out a firearm and shot both men.

Authorities say another person heard the shots, came into the office and shot Bliss.

Officials say Bliss was dead when deputies arrived and the other men were hospitalized, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

Deputies declined to name the wounded men or the person suspected of shooting Bliss.

___

