Louisiana police: Man fires several rounds at officers

Police in Louisiana say several rounds were fired at officers and a man has been arrested.

A Gonzales police Facebook post says 26-year-old Aaron Moser was charged with several offenses including attempted first-degree homicide.

Officers were dispatched Saturday to a disturbance in Vesta Trailer Park relating to a subject with a gun threatening tenants.

Officers went to the suspect's listed address. While approaching the trailer, officers saw a subject in the woods.

Officers heard the chambering of a round, and the suspect fired three rounds at the officers.

An officer was able to fire a shot at the suspect, resulting in no injuries.

Moser fled but was taken into custody. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Gonzales is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of New Orleans.