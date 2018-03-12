Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Indiana boy salutes fallen deputy's memorial in touching photo after raising nearly $7G for family

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Raw video: 6-year-old Malachi Fronczak opens 'Malachi's Magnificent Lemonade' to raise money for the family of Indiana sheriff Jacob Pickett who was killed in the line of duty.

An Indiana boy who raised nearly $7,000 for fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett’s family was captured in a touching photo saluting the officer’s memorial on Sunday.

Malachi Fronczak, 6, of Kokomo, spent Friday and Saturday selling hot cocoa and lemonade to help the family of Pickett, who was shot and killed in early March while attempting to apprehend a suspect. Pickett was the first officer killed in the line of duty from the Boone County Sheriff's Office since 1935.

Malachi was pictured saluting the memorial for fallen deputy Jacob Pickett.  (Malachi's Magnificent Lemonade)

SHERIFF'S DEPUTY FATALLY SHOT BY FLEEING SUSPECT IN INDIANA, POLICE SAY

Malachi raised nearly $7,000 — $5,200 on Friday and $1,750 on Saturday — after selling the beverages for four hours, FOX59 Indianapolis reported.

Malachi also placed a lemonade at the memorial for fallen deputy Jacob Pickett.  (Malachi Magnificent Lemonade)

"It's wonderful. Anytime your kids have a big heart, want to serve others, I think it's important as a parent to support that. It's great to see him out wanting to do that," Jason Fronczak, Malachi’s father, told FOX59.

Malachi and his family went to Boone County to visit a memorial set up for Pickett. At one point, Malachi was pictured saluting Pickett’s memorial. The photos were posted on the child's Facebook page.

Malachi raised nearly $7,000 for fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett's family.  (Malachi Magnificent Lemonade)

The boy signed an American flag honoring Pickett and left a bottle of lemonade with the message: “From: Malachi’s Magnificent Lemonade Stand.”

Malachi also plans to sell lemonade at the Kokomo Library South Branch next Saturday.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam