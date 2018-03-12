Idaho teacher under investigation after allegedly feeding puppy to snapping turtle

Local authorities in Idaho are reportedly investigating after a middle school teacher made what the school district called a “regrettable” decision by allegedly feeding a live dog to a turtle.

The alleged incident reportedly took place on March 7 at Preston Junior High, roughly 300 miles east of Boise, Fox 13 reported.

DOG REPORTEDLY WAITS MONTHS OUTSIDE HOSPITAL FOR DEAD OWNER TO RETURN

A science teacher reportedly fed a puppy to a snapping turtle, an apparent situation the Preston School District told the news station in a statement “occurred well after students had been dismissed and was not a part of any school directed program.”

“On March 7, 2018 Preston School District was made aware of a regrettable circumstance involving some of the biological specimens at Preston Jr. High,” the statement read. “We emphasize that at no time was the safety of students or staff compromised.”

The teacher, who was not identified by the district, is still working in the classroom pending the outcome of an investigation, the Idaho Statesman reported.

The educator in question is popular and often has exotic animals in the classroom, former students told East Idaho News. They claimed he often fed guinea pigs to snakes and snapping turtles during lessons in class.

“He is a cool teacher who really brought science to life," one former student said. "I loved his class because he had turtles and snakes and other cool things."

Preston Schools, which called the situation not "easy" nor "a measure that can be taken lightly," said it began investigating immediately after hearing what allegedly took place, and is "taking steps to ensure that this type of action could not be repeated."

'OCTO-PIGS' AND 'DEMON GOATS': WHY ARE MUTANT ANIMALS BEING BORN IN ARGENTINA?

The statement also said that while it "certainly does not condone individual actions that may violate district policy or reasonable expectations of behavior," the school district hopes "that any errors in judgement made by a teacher in this instance will not cause us to forget the years of care, effort, and passion the teacher has given to students in Preston School District."

Preston Schools did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.