Homeless encampment discovered on top of California Amtrak station

By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
A homeless encampment was discovered on top of an Amtrak station in Northern California on Thursday.

A homeless encampment was discovered on top of an Amtrak station in Northern California on Thursday after a witness reported seeing a person lower a bicycle from the roof, officials said.

The Antioch Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers determined someone set up an unsafe camp on the roof of the station, located about 45 miles east of San Francisco.

Officials from the city's public works department placed an officer in a boom truck, and then lifted him to the roof.

Police shared pictures on Facebook of the camp, which included a yellow tent in the middle of a concrete structure.

"Due to safety concerns, the camp had to be immediately abated," police said.

‘NATIONAL DISGRACE’: COMMUNITY FIGHTS BACK AS CALIFORNIA OVERRUN BY HOMELESSNESS, HUMAN WASTE, NEEDLES

The person who was living atop the station was described by police as a "transient subject," but authorities did not disclose how long the person had been living there.

The police department said "homelessness is not a crime," and officers try to "get our homeless citizens into services so they can have a stable environment."

