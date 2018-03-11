Chicago girl, 9, accidentally shot by 3-year-old cousin, cops say

A 9-year-old girl was injured when her 3-year-old cousin accidentally shot her on Chicago's West Side, according to police.

The girl was shot in the right arm Saturday morning with a gun the boy found in a home in the city's East Garfield Park neighborhood, cops told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The girl's parents took her to a hospital where she listed in stable condition, police told the Sun-Times.

Authorities said they were trying to locate the owner of the gun. They said no one had been arrested.

AS BULLETS FLY, CHICAGO POLICE BOSS BLASTS CIVILIAN OVERSIGHT PLANS

"It's an ongoing investigation," Harrison Police District Cmdr. Kevin Johnson told the Chicago Tribune.

Neighbors told the newspaper they did not know the girl had been shot because they did not hear any gunfire. They said they had "no clue" what was happening.