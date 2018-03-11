Afghanistan war impacted Army vet behind California attack

The Army veteran who killed three women in California had long dreamed of serving his country in the military, but his skill as a marksman led to dangerous missions in Afghanistan that left him anxious and wary when he came home.

As family and friends of the victims tried to make sense of the tragedy, authorities offered little information Saturday about why Albert Wong attacked The Pathway Home.

Those who knew the women said they had dedicated their lives to helping those suffering like Wong, and they would've been in a good position to assist him if things had ended differently.