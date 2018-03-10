PTSD treatment center where slayings occurred has helped hundreds of US military veterans

The hostage crisis at the veteran’s treatment facility in Northern California -- where an armed suspect killed three women and himself Friday -- hosted a rehabilitation center for U.S. service members transitioning to civilian life.

The Pathway Home opened 10 years ago to treat U.S. soldiers returning from conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. Many of the veterans suffer from severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The facility is a 9,000-acre campus located in Yountville – about an hour's drive north of San Francisco.

Friday's gunman -- whom authorities identified as Albert Wong, 36, of Sacramento -- was recently kicked out of the program, the father-in-law of one of his victims said Friday.

According to California state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, Wong was asked to leave for unknown reasons. The slain women were staffers who worked with Wong, Dodd said.

Treatments at the Pathway Home have included swimming with dolphins and having veterans work with children. Since 2008, approximately 450 people have been treated there for PTSD and brain-related injuries.

Its website states: “The Pathway Home has helped more than 450 post-9/11 Veterans improve mental health issues, while supporting successful community reintegration and achievement of academic, work-related, and relationship success.”

The Veterans Home of California-Yountville, which occupies space on the campus, accommodates 850 retired service members, some going back to World War II.

The Pathway Home was featured in the non-fiction book and film of the same name, ‘Thank You For Your Service.’