Veterans Home of California in Yountville on lockdown after reports of shots fired, officials say

An armed man took three hostages during an "active shooter situation" at a California veterans home Friday afternoon, a fire official said.

Earlier, it emerged the veterans home was on lockdown after reports of shots fired.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to the Veterans Home of California in Yountville around 10:45 a.m. local time and a shelter-in-place order was issued.

Between 15 to 20 shots went off at the facility, police said, according to KTVU.

"Law enforcement is at the Yountville Veteran’s Home right now following reports of gunfire. The safety of our residents, workers and the community is our top priority," the veterans home said in a statement on Facebook. "We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement. Further official information will be provided by law enforcement when it is confirmed."

An official from the veteran’s home told KFOR4 that it was unclear if the shots were fired from inside or outside the building.

The Napa Valley Register reported an armed gunman, dressed in black with body armor, entered the building and may have taken hostages.

There was no immediate information on injuries.

According to California Department of Veterans Affairs, the Veterans Home of California in Yountville dates back to 1884 and is considered the largest veterans home in the U.S. with more than 1000 veterans from all wars dating back to World War II.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more information. The Associated Press contributed to this report.