Ethiopia deports British journalist over accreditation issue

Ethiopian immigration officials have deported a British journalist over an accreditation row that both sides are disputing.

William Davison, who was a Bloomberg reporter for seven years before he started writing for The Guardian, said he was expelled from Ethiopia on Wednesday after being detained at a police station for a day.

The journalist, who was chairman of the Ethiopian Foreign Correspondents Association, said he was not given a specific reason for his deportation but an official at the Ethiopian spokesman office said the journalist was deported because had no foreign media affiliation.

In a separate incident, Ethiopian officials detained prominent blogger and university lecturer Seyoum Teshome on Thursday.