Brown men's swim team suspended after hazing investigation

Brown University says it has suspended its men's swimming and diving team after an investigation found multiple violations of alcohol and hazing policies.

In a statement released Friday, Brown said the team will be suspended as a student organization through May 27 and any team activity is prohibited.

Brown also issued the team a deferred suspension through Dec. 21, the final day of the 2018 fall semester. During that period, the team can participate in other activities, such as practices, but is barred from representing Brown in competition.

Brown's review was prompted by an investigation by The Brown Daily Herald student newspaper, which found team members engaged in a night of drinking and vandalism on Oct. 7, 2017. Text messages, photos and recordings indicated it was an "initiation" or "hazing."