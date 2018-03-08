Police: Man robs South Portland bank armed with toy gun

Police in Maine say a 70-year-old man robbed a bank while armed with a toy gun.

South Portland Police say the man, identified as Donald Sturton, entered a bank Wednesday afternoon, threatening employees with a gun he never displayed. Detective Sgt. Christopher Todd says the suspect took a small amount of cash and fled to a mall parking lot.

Police say they were given an accurate description of the suspect, and that led to a quick arrest. Police say they recovered all of the stolen cash along with the toy gun.

The man has been charged with robbery, and was held Wednesday night in a county jail. It wasn't immediately known if Sturton had a lawyer. A listed phone number was disconnected.