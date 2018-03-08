Police: Man brandishing guns fatally shot at tax business

Authorities say a man who walked into a suburban Indianapolis tax preparation shop with a gun in each hand was fatally shot by a company employee.

Police in Lawrence say 25-year-old Antonio Bertram, of Indianapolis, said "What's up?" before he was shot around midday Tuesday at the Colbert/Ball Tax Service office. The Indianapolis Star reports he fired a shot or two as he staggered into the parking lot.

Police say he was found in his car. TV stations WISH and WRTV report he died of a gunshot to the chest.

Lawrence police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff says investigators believe Bertram wasn't happy about a tax return. No arrests were made and Woodruff says the person who shot him was cooperating with the investigation. Prosecutors will review the case.