Man charged with DUI in crash that killed 1, injured 14

The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck that collided with a van on a stretch of Interstate 75 in Florida known as Alligator Alley, killing one and injuring 14, was intoxicated.

Highway Patrol spokesman Alvaro Feola tells news outlets Nisbany Surit Garcias was driving his truck recklessly Tuesday evening, "nearly causing crashes" before colliding with the van. Garcias was injured in the crash and had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit to drive in Florida.

Garcias faces multiple charges that include DUI manslaughter and causing bodily injury.

The van was carrying 15 people, several of whom were ejected in the crash.