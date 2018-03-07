8-day-old baby dies after attack from family dog, report says

An 8-day-old baby in Virginia died Wednesday after she was mauled in her bassinet inside her home by a family dog, WJHL-TV reported.

The baby had extensive injuries to the upper part of her body and died at a Knoxville medical center, officials told the channel. The family dog, which appeared to be a mixed breed, is with the Lee County Animal Control, the channel reported.

“More than likely the animal will be destroyed at some point,” Sheriff Gary Parsons of Lee County told WJHL-TV. “But right now, the animal is just in custody.”

No charges have been filed so far. The child’s name has not been released. The family reportedly has two other older children.