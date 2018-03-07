$559.7M Powerball winner's lawyers to announce donation

Lawyers for an anonymous New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot have announced she is giving some of the winnings to charities that feed hungry children and help girls in the state.

In a news conference Wednesday, the New Hampshire Lottery Commission handed over the winnings to the woman's lawyers. The lawyers also announced she would give $150,000 to Girls Inc. and $33,000 each to three chapters of End 68 Hours of Hunger.

The winning ticket was sold in Merrimack for the drawing on Jan. 6.

The woman will get her money as a legal fight over releasing her identity plays out in court. The commission approved the payment to a trust the woman set up.