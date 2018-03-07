Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement

1 Missouri police officer killed, 2 others wounded in shooting; suspect dead

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A Clinton, Mo. police officer was killed in a shooting Tuesday.

A Clinton, Mo. police officer was killed in a shooting Tuesday.  (Facebook)

At least one Missouri police officer was killed and two others injured in a shooting Tuesday night while serving court papers to a home about 75 miles outside Kansas City, authorities said.

The suspect was found dead inside the home after a standoff with authorities, Clinton police said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that one Clinton officer had died. One officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and the condition of the other was not immediately available, Fox 4 KC reported.

Multiple agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, were at the scene.

The identities of the suspect nor the officers were immediately released.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.