1 Missouri police officer killed, 2 others wounded in shooting; suspect dead

At least one Missouri police officer was killed and two others injured in a shooting Tuesday night while serving court papers to a home about 75 miles outside Kansas City, authorities said.

The suspect was found dead inside the home after a standoff with authorities, Clinton police said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that one Clinton officer had died. One officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and the condition of the other was not immediately available, Fox 4 KC reported.

Multiple agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, were at the scene.

The identities of the suspect nor the officers were immediately released.