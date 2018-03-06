California parents who housed kids in desert shack released

A Southern California couple has been released from jail following their arrest after authorities found their three children living in a makeshift desert shack.

Daniel Panico and Mona Kirk were released Tuesday after their attorneys argued they aren't a flight risk and couldn't afford their $300,000 bail. They have pleaded not guilty to child abuse charges.

Kirk's attorney, Elizabeth Crabtree, says she and Panico's attorney will argue next week that the couple deserves to be reunited with their children. Eventually they'll argue for the charges to be dropped.

Crabtree says Panico and Kirk should never have been arrested and that being poor doesn't amount to abuse.

Authorities said the children had been living without running water or electricity for several years.

Dozens rallied in support of the couple outside court.