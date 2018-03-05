Utica College lockdown due to 'credible threat' lifted, school says

A lockdown at Utica College was lifted Monday evening after police received a “real, credible threat” from someone who claimed to have a gun on campus, school officials said.

The campus in upstate New York, located about 52 miles east of Syracuse, was placed on a “shelter in place” order just before 12 p.m. and law enforcement agencies swept the campus through the afternoon. Armed police officers were called to the campus to evacuate students and faculty from the buildings.

"Effective immedidately, the lockdown on campus has been lifted," the college tweeted just after 5 p.m. "Residential students can return to their residence halls. Commuters, faculty and staff can collect their belongings. Law enforcement will remain on campus this evening and continue the investigation."

Police told Fox News they received a call about an individual with a gun on campus, but said no shots were fired.

The Tangerine, the campus’ student-run newspaper, provided updates throughout the day on Twitter. The paper said students received an email saying a “veiled threat” was made about a person in the Gordon Science Center. The message reportedly stated “come get me.”

The newspaper also tweeted a photo of students sheltered in place hiding under tables. In another update, students were seen standing in groups at the school’s Strebel Lounge.

Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.